Four drink drivers caught in first 24 hours of blitz

The first 24 hours of a police blitz across the south-west has resulted in four impaired drivers being caught.
South-west police road safety adviser Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler said there had been 54 offences detected with four caught driving while impaired.
He said there was one driver positive to cannabis and a woman driver was intercepted in Portland at 6.15am on Thursday morning at three times the legal limit at .16.
Portland uniform police members observed a vehicle containing a driver and two passengers travelling erratically on New Street in Portland.
The driver's licence was immediately suspended for 12 months, her vehicle was impounded at a cost of $1137 and she will be later summoned to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed.
Senior Sergeant Wheeler said it was a disappointing start to the south-west section of statewide Operation Scoreboard which began at 12.01am Wednesday.
He said the operation would continue to focus on impaired and speeding drivers in a 100km/h zone across the region.
There were 763 people breath tested on Wednesday in sites in Warrnambool, Corangamite, Southern Grampians and Glenelg.
"We manned a breath testing site in Mortlake Road on Thursday morning and the traffic was not heavy," he said.
"We expect that many people will be travelling today and in the coming days.
"There will be a heavy police presence until Sunday at midnight.
"We will also be keeping a close eye on people leaving hotels and sporting clubs, especially in rural areas," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.