There were 54 offences detected in first 24 hours of Operation Scoreboard in the south-west.

By Andrew Thomson
September 22 2022
Four drink drivers caught in first 24 hours of blitz

The first 24 hours of a police blitz across the south-west has resulted in four impaired drivers being caught.

