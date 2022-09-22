A Warrnambool disability employment organisation credits its community-minded staff and inclusive culture for winning a national business award.
WDEA Works has taken out a 2022 Australia Business Award for Employer of Choice which recognises a workplace's management, performance, support of staff, and leadership in their industry.
The not-for-profit organisation's chief executive officer Tom Scarborough said the honour was a testament to WDEA's commitment to staff and community inclusivity.
"Our team is at the heart of everything we do," he said.
"We invest in our people by listening to our staff, investing in professional development, and continuing to grow and protect our culture.
"I'm so proud of the strong, inclusive, and diverse culture we've built that allows our people to do amazing work and deliver outstanding, long-term results for our clients."
Mr Scarborough said his business would work to "retain and strengthen achievements" the award had highlighted including participation in the Indigenous Australian-led Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).
RAP is four-part program which engages with five established reconciliation dimensions - race relations, equality and equity, institutional integrity, unity, and historical acceptance.
"We are so proud to have almost completed our first RAP," he said.
"We believe that as an organisation we have a role to play in ensuring First Nations people feel culturally safe using our services."
Reconciliation Australia chief executive officer Karen Mundine said WDEA's involvement with the RAP program would increase awareness of Indigenous culture, history and knowledge across the region.
"(It) enables WDEA Works to deepen its understanding of its sphere of influence and the unique contribution it can make to lead progress across the five dimensions," she said.
"I look forward to following (their) reconciliation journey in the years to come."
