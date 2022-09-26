The Standard
Less people out of work as the Warrnambool region's joblessness rate stays low

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated September 26 2022 - 6:31am, first published 1:30am
Joblessness in the south-west is staying at record low levels.

The south-west's jobless rate continues to hover around historic lows, with the latest data showing less people were out of work month on month.

