WITH an extra public holiday and the AFL Grand Final being held this week, tied in with the school holidays, there's plenty of activities for footy fans or for those not wanting to watch the match.
JAZZ: Warrnambool Organ Festival a night of local jazz, Mozart Hall, doors 7pm, music 7.30pm-9pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Baker Boy, Lighthouse Theatre, 8-10pm.
FESTIVAL: Colour Terang Festival, along the main street, 10am-3pm, colour event 1pm.
OPENING: Trust: A Generous Legacy exhibition opening, Hamilton Gallery, from 6pm.
CRAFTS: Gallery kids: botanical hammer printing, Warrnambool Art Gallery, 10.30-11.30am.
EXHIBITION: Vines of time exhibition, runs Thursday to Sunday, Garden Studio 70 Port Fairy, 11am-4pm.
SHOW: Warrnambool composer Jeanette Hajncl's EmbedED III featuring the Cantori choir, Anglican Church, 7.30-9pm.
MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market, Railway Place, 8am-1pm.
AFL: Venues to watch the grand final, The Wharf Restaurant and The Star of the West in Port Fairy and Duke's Commercial Hotel Koroit, from 2.30pm.
EXHIBITION: Wallpaper madness, Mills Cottage Port Fairy, 2-4pm.
PARK RUN: Russell Clarke Reserve, Port Fairy, from 8am.
LIVE MUSIC: Louie and the Melways, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
GOLF: East Framlingham Golf Club come and try day, 11am-1pm.
SHOW: Warrnambool Organ Festival, organist and composer Calvin Bowman and a range of soloists performing his originals, Anglican Church, 3-5pm.
WORKSHOP: Jacky Morris paint workshop, Suffoir Winery, Brewery, Distillery and Cellar Door, noon-3pm.
MARKET: Young Makers' Market, Railway Place Port Fairy, from 10am.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
