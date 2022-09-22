Construction on Port Campbell's final extension has begun with the 54-lot estate proving so popular it sold out before works started.
Ample Investments Group is breaking ground on the $8 million Arches project.
While Warrnambool contractor Duggan Civil has commenced early works including installing fencing and dropping materials, wet weather has delayed the start of bulk earthworks.
The first sod will be turned in the coming weeks with the construction period expected to take one year.
Coastal Ward councillor Jamie Vogels said Arches signified the last major growth of Port Campbell.
"It takes up the last of the room," he said.
"The blocks were very well priced and it sold out before they started any works.
"The developers have put in place design guidelines so all the houses won't look the same and it won't look like a cookie-cutter estate - it will fit in with the character of Port Campbell."
As part of the civil construction works, Hennessy Street will be extended past the Recreation Reserve leading into the estate.
There will landscaping along the campground-Hennessy Street frontage while the existing time capsule and historic pier timbers in the area will be relocated.
Ample also announced they would donate $200,000 to the Port Campbell Recreation Reserve Committee of Management to assist with three local projects including a new playground, new shade sails and an equipment shed.
Timboon Primary School was approached in 2021 to name the estate's streets, which have now been approved. They include:
Ample spokesperson Gareth Bellchambers said the existing community was top-of-mind.
"We are aware of the impact that growth can have on a town's character and town character is more than just built form - it is also the people who inhabit the region that make it what it is," he said.
"For that reason, we released the allotments to residents of Corangamite Shire first and we were extremely pleased when three quarters of sales were taken up by existing residents.
"When taking on this project we made a commitment to deliver outcomes that both protected and enhanced the Port Campbell character.
"After consultation with the Blari family who have owned the land for three generations and the wider community, Ample developed a vision for Arches Port Campbell which is supported by three key objectives: sustainability, character, and landscape."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
