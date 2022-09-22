The Standard
Construction on Port Campbell's Arches Estate begins in final extension to township

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 23 2022 - 3:16am, first published September 22 2022 - 11:05pm
Falk & Co's Gary Attrill at the Arches Estate in Port Campbell where blocks were snapped up quickly. Early works on the town's final extension have begun.

Construction on Port Campbell's final extension has begun with the 54-lot estate proving so popular it sold out before works started.

