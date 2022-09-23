A Warrnambool woman with severe abdominal pain who waited three hours for an ambulance that never arrived has prompted calls for more resources to be directed to the south-west.
The woman's story was raised in state parliament this week by member for South West Coast Roma Britnell who questioned the government over its resourcing of the vital service.
Ms Britnell said she wanted to make it clear she was not attacking the hardworking ambulance staff who had told her they were struggling.
She told parliament the woman had called 000 last Monday at 7pm "in agony with severe abdominal pain" and was told it would be a 27-minute wait.
"Three hours later and still waiting with constant vomiting, crying in pain and her boyfriend trying to help her, they called twice more but no one answered their calls," she said.
They eventually gave up and the woman passed out, Ms Britnell said.
"Is a woman passing out waiting for an ambulance that never arrived yet another example of what the Premier describes as the government's world-class healthcare for country Victorians?" Ms Britnell said.
According to Ambulance Victoria, based on the information provided, an ambulance was dispatched under normal driving conditions and while on its way to the patient the ambulance was diverted to a more urgent emergency.
Subsequent calls that evening confirmed that the patient's condition had not worsened, before it was advised the patient had improved and an ambulance was no longer required, according to Ambulance Victoria.
Ms Britnell said she had been contacted by three or four frustrated and distressed ambulance officers in recent weeks.
"They're telling me it's hard to go to work. They're just really struggling and the morale is low," Ms Britnell said.
"I don't want them to feel like it's an attack on them. We revere and respect them.
"She said it was about connections and availability of resources."
Ms Britnell said there were too many incidents of delays recently across the region that had been brought to her attention.
"I genuinely am very concerned about the way this is affecting our ambulance officers," she said.
However, said pointed out she had heard stories recently where ambulances arrived quickly. "So where they can they are, it's not them, it's the resources," she said.
"We need more ambulances and ambulance officers. It's as simple as that."
Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas said it was a very distressing time for the woman.
She said there had been record investment in ambulance services under the government, delivering an additional 2200 ambos.
Ms Thomas said 400 more recruits had commenced with Ambulance Victoria this year - 26 of them in the Barwon south-west region - and last year there were 700.
She said she was very proud of what the government was doing to deliver services in regional and rural Victoria.
"We won't be going to war with our paramedics, we won't be cutting their funding," she said.
Ms Thomas said it had been a very challenging time for health services, not just in Victoria but across Australia and the world.
"We have just come off the busiest period ever - a record 16 per cent increase in the number of call-outs that they have received," she said.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said it would reach out to the patient to better understand her experience and discuss the response.
"While we do everything we can to reach patients in a timely manner, we need to prioritise ambulances for people in our community who are facing life-threatening and time-critical health emergencies, such as cardiac arrest, heart attack, stroke or major trauma," the spokesperson said.
An ESTA spokesperson said it did not not comment on specifics of individual cases but could confirm there were no call answer delays to 000.
All calls presented to ESTA are answered and call answering times had significantly improved since January, it said.
ESTA exceeded benchmarks in August with 92.8 per cent answered within five seconds.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
