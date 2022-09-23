The Standard
Warrnambool woman's three-hour ambulance delay prompts calls for more resources

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
September 23 2022 - 6:00am
A long wait for an ambulance has prompted MP Roma Britnell to call for more resources for the south-west.

A Warrnambool woman with severe abdominal pain who waited three hours for an ambulance that never arrived has prompted calls for more resources to be directed to the south-west.

