The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Portland woman caught three times over the limit

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 22 2022 - 12:18am, first published September 21 2022 - 9:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver caught three times over the limit giving passengers a lift

A Portland woman was caught drink driving early Thursday morning at more than three times the legal limit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.