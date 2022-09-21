Driver caught three times over the limit giving passengers a lift

A Portland woman was caught drink driving early Thursday morning at more than three times the legal limit.
Portland police uniform branch members saw a vehicle travelling erratically on New Street in Portland about 6.15am Thursday with three people on board.
It's believed the driver was giving passengers a lift home.
"After a positive roadside preliminary breath test, the female driver blew an evidentiary reading of 0.160 at Portland police station," according to a police spokesman.
"Her licence was immediately suspended for 12 months, her vehicle was impounded at a cost of $1137 and she will be later summoned to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court.
"This is a disappointing start to the long weekend four-day statewide Operation Scoreboard."
The operation focusing on road safety is running through until midnight Sunday with all available police officers patrolling south-west roads.
"It's an extra long weekend this year (due to the National Day of Mourning), so enjoy yourself, just make sure you do so safely and responsibly," the spokesman said.
"When it comes to driving and drinking/drugs, keep them separate, make smart choices and encourage your friends and family to do the same.
"If in doubt, it's a no," he said.
