The Standard
Home/News/Local News

South West Coast MP backs jumps racing

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 22 2022 - 3:33am, first published September 21 2022 - 9:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Support for jumps racing aired in parliament

Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell has thrown her support behind jumps racing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.