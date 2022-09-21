Support for jumps racing aired in parliament

Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell has thrown her support behind jumps racing.
Speaking on the Racing Amendment (Unauthorised Access) Bill 2022 on Wednesday night, Ms Britnell said jumps racing was an important facet of the racing industry, particularly in the south-west.
The Bill prohibits unauthorised access to certain areas of racecourses during meetings and trials, such as the track, mounting yard and stables.
It also bans the use of drones over those restricted areas.
Ms Britnell said the May Racing Carnival was a showcase event on the annual calendar, but it attracted protesters who wanted to see an end to jumps racing.
"That protest action is why this legislation is needed," Ms Britnell told Parliament.
"Many protesters believe the end justifies the means and are prepared to go to any lengths to get their point across.
"But we cannot accept a situation where protesters put their own lives at risk, as well as the lives of other patrons, officials and the animals, for the sake of making a political point."
Ms Britnell highlighted an example of a protester from Melbourne who ran onto the Warrnambool racecourse only minutes before the grand annual steeplechase in 2010.
"He told The Warrnambool Standard he would do it again if it would end jumps racing - and this is the problem with some of these protesters," Ms Britnell told Parliament.
That man, Anthony John Murphy, a full-time Melbourne student, then aged 56, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool court in 2011 and was fined $500.
Ms Britnell said she had been told drones had also been used above restricted areas at Warrnambool racecourse in recent years.
She said the Bill did not restrict people protesting outside courses. "Protesting is a right in Victoria," she said.
"But harassing or intimidating other patrons or staff is unacceptable. It is not a right to act in a way that endangers people or animals and this Bill will help ensure there are added deterrents to such behaviour."
Ms Britnell said the racing industry brought many social and economic benefits to the South West Coast as well as employment opportunities. "This Bill is widely supported by the racing industry, an industry I proudly support," she said.
The sport was temporarily banned in Victoria in 2008 before a campaign to save it was successful. South Australia banned jumps racing this year, leaving Victoria as the only state where the sport continues.
