Deakin University is encouraging the region's students to make the most of a free VCE exam revision session in Warrnambool on Monday after a lacklustre uptake.
Access Education experts will facilitate the VCE Revision Lecture which prepares students for next month's year 12 English exam.
The revision session will explore the essential features of preparing for the three equally-weighted sections of the final three-hour exam to be held on October 26.
Campus director Alistair McCosh said there were similar online sessions held and he wondered if students who studied remotely during COVID-19 had opted for online rather than face-to-face lecture.
He encouraged students to make the most of having experts in the region and the chance to discuss the exam with the facilitators.
Mr McCosh said Deakin Warrnambool had funded the exam preparation to ensure south-west students weren't disadvantaged and had the same opportunity to attend sessions as their city counterparts.
"We've invested $10,000 in providing these free sessions," Mr McCosh said.
"In the past students have really appreciated that chance to come and hear from the VCE exam markers running the program.
"They're experts in their field. We've brought them down, prior to COVID-19, for a number of years and we've had really good uptake."
It also includes a campus discovery day where attendees can chat with university students and staff, explore study options and tour the campus.
For bookings go to eventbrite.com.au
