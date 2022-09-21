The Standard
Deakin University Warrnambool host VCE Revision Lecture

By Madeleine McNeil
September 21 2022
A VCE Revision Lecture to be held in Warrnambool on Monday will prepare students for next month's English exam.

Deakin University is encouraging the region's students to make the most of a free VCE exam revision session in Warrnambool on Monday after a lacklustre uptake.

