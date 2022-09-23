The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Cycling mates back on Warrnambool's roads again after unlucky break sparks generous donation

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 23 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Watch: Jeff Mutsaers and Alan Welch talk about their tandem bike rides.
Alan Welch (left) and Jeff Mutsaers have been able to get a replacement tandem bike after Julie Dosser (second from left) and Bob McMillan helped organise funds to pay for it. Picture by Chris Doheny

A generous donation has helped Alan Welch - who lost his sight in a car accident in 1971 - and mate Jeff Mutsaers get back on a tandem bike after an unlucky break left them without wheels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.