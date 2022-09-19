Speeding drug-driver says he was running late for footy

The Standard
P-plater caught speeding, on drugs in Warrnambool's Laverock Road

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
September 19 2022
A Warrnambool district man who was under the influence of cannabis when he was clocked speeding says he was running late for footy.

