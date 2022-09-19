Speeding drug-driver says he was running late for footy

A Warrnambool district man who was under the influence of cannabis when he was clocked speeding says he was running late for footy.
The 19-year-old man pleaded guilty to driving-related offences, including speeding and drug-driving, in a court last week.
Police said the man was clocked at 77 km/h on Warrnambool's Laverock Road, a signed 60 km/h zone, on May 30 at 11.35am.
The man was drug tested and subsequently tested positive to cannabis.
The offending came after the man rolled his utility while drunk in January 2021.
At the time he was only 17 and still held a learner's permit.
A lawyer told the court the man was a talented footballer who was in a rush to get to a game when he was caught speeding in May.
"As it happened, he only made it at half time," she said.
She said the man admitted to smoking cannabis two nights before he was intercepted.
A magistrate said the teenager had pleaded guilty to his own "stupidity" which ended in him rolling his vehicle and losing his pride and joy.
He said he then lost the vehicle he was driving in May due to it being impounded by police.
The teenager was fined $1000 and his licence was suspended for 12 months.
During the five-day AFL Grand Final long weekend police intercepted 21 impaired drivers, including 10 with positive alcohol readings and 11 drug-drivers.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
