Locals start petition for Tower Hill visitor centre

By Ben Silvester
Updated September 21 2022 - 7:21am, first published 7:00am
Locals have rallied around the Tower Hill Visitor Centre, signing a petition to try to keep it open after an announcement it would close to the public from October 3.

The south-west community has started a petition in a bid to stop the Robin Boyd visitor centre at Tower Hill from closing its doors, but long-time centre operators Worn Gundidj say the issues leading to the closure are more serious than the public may realise.

