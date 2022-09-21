HAMPDEN league president Shane Threlfall says the crowd for Saturday's grand final - the first in three years - was pleasing despite unfavourable weather conditions.
Threlfall said early indications were 4000 people, including those with passes, flocked through the gates at Warrnambool's Reid Oval while more than 1000 people watched the live stream online.
"From what I can gather, it's an increase on 2019 so we're really pleased with those numbers in terms of the crowd that turned up at the Reid but there was also a lot of people watching the live stream," he said.
Fans braved strong winds and heavy rainfall to watch the first deciders since 2019 after two years without finals due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
"In an ideal world it would be sunny with no wind," Threlfall said.
"Maybe it would encourage some people who aren't affiliated to a club to come up and watch.
"I don't think the weather has any affect on those die-hard club people - they would turn up in any conditions."
Grand final day featured six of the league's 10 clubs - Koroit, South Warrnambool, North Warrnambool Eagles, Hamilton Kangaroos, Cobden and Port Fairy.
The Saints won five of the 11 premierships on offer across football and netball while the Roosters claimed three.
The Kangaroos, Bombers and Seagulls each won one flag.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.