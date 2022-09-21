Glenormiston property burgled, items worth $2000 stolen

Thieves have made off with goods worth about $2000 from the Glenormiston homestead and former agricultural college.
Detective Senior Constable Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said there was a burglary at the property on Glenormiston Road at Glenormiston between September 6 and 20.
He said Makita power tools, clothing and two paintings of a beach scene in silver frames were stolen.
Anyone with information about the theft is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station of Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police are also investigating following the theft of a trailer from Warrnambool earlier this month.
Officers have been told unknown offenders in a truck gained entry to the Raglan Parade compound about 11.20pm on September 4.
Offenders stole a substantial amount of power tools and a custom-made builders trailer.
Police have released an image of the trailer, as well as a truck they are hoping to identify.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
