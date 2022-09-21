Warrnambool and District Cricket Association will see "a significant increase" in teams comprising its upcoming 2022-23 junior competitions, according to association chairman Gordon McLeod.
The association will boast at least 95 teams from under 11s up to under 17s. McLeod said the growth was "quite significant", led by an increasing interest in girls' cricket.
The introduction of an under 11 girls competition will solidify WDCA's women's pathway. The modified competition, which currently has six teams, will provide girls the opportunity to take up cricket earlier and bridge the gap between Woolworth Blasters and under 14s.
"The intention is to play Sunday mornings, the same time as the boys," McLeod said. "We've found for girls to start at 13 or 14 without playing cricket it's a big step.
"If we get them down at under 11s playing in the modified rules game they'll be comfortable and capable to play under 14s."
WDCA general manager Nick Ansell believes a strong junior pathway benefits the association as a whole.
"We're seeing the impact in our senior grades. We have a couple new teams in the women's division," he said of Mortlake and Cobden's inclusions. "That's feeding on from the success we've had at the junior levels over the last couple years."
The junior season starts from October 11 with the under 17s, with other grades to follow. The fixture is yet to be finalised.
Brierly Bulls under 13 teammates Blair Roberts and Kelly Carman said they were excited to get a new cricket season under way. The respective batter and bowler said they enjoyed the summer sport, and had fun playing alongside their friends.
The junior competitions will be bolstered by a $7500 grant, with Optus partnering with the Shane Warne Memorial Foundation to offer $100,000 to grassroots cricket Australia-wide.
McLeod said the grant would foster Warne's legacy to inspire a new generation of Australian cricketers.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
