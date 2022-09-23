The Warrnambool Show has experienced some drawbacks over the years but a small yet passionate committee is keen to see it last another 100 years.
The event will return to the city's showgrounds at the end of October with Warrnambool Agricultural Society president Jason Callaway anticipating "one of the best years yet".
Mr Callaway said this year marked 167 years of the agricultural show following a two-year coronavirus-enforced hiatus. Before the pandemic inclement weather washed out the show four years in a row, he said.
Despite the setbacks, Mr Callaway said he hoped to see 10,000 people through the gates on October 29.
"I think it will be the best show in a long time," he said.
Carnival rides, live entertainment and dozens of vendors and trade strands will run alongside the usual section entries - horse, dairy, beef, sheep and fleece, poultry, craft, cookery and art.
"We have a complete mix of entertainment and activities this year, as well as our community services precinct and competitions for school students," Mr Callaway said.
He said a state government COVID-19 recovery grant allowed the society to give kids aged under 17 free entry.
"We hope that means more families will be able to attend and enjoy the magic of the show," Mr Callaway said.
He said popular attractions would include the animal nursery and dog high jump competition during the day, and live music and family entertainment, including Walter Whip and the Flames and Eljay's Junkyard Action Show, at night.
"Our small committee has put in an enormous amount of work this year," Mr Callaway said.
"It's a tough act finding that middle ground that supports our agricultural roots and history while also providing enough entertainment for the whole family.
"This is my 16th year on the committee and it's extremely important to see the event go ahead again.
"We were one of the oldest continuous shows in the country (before COVID-19) and we want to see it going for another 100 years."
The show had run across three days until 2018 when organisers opted to condense activities into one-day because of declining crowds and rising costs. More people attended that one-day event than the three-day show the previous year, organisers said at the time.
Mr Callaway said those interested in volunteering, joining the committee, entering the show or applying as a vendor, should visit warrnamboolshow.com.au.
A full list of the show's attractions and section entries can be found on the website.
