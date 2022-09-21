The Standard

WDFNL premier Nirranda to train, play two matches at Deakin University Warrnambool next season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 21 2022 - 5:05am, first published 3:30am
Warrnambool and District league reigning premier Nirranda. Picture by Chris Doheny

Reigning Warrnambool and District league premier Nirranda is set to train 50 per cent of season 2023 at Deakin University's football facility as a means to further support its large contingent of Warrnambool-based senior and junior players.

