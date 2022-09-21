The Standard
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Jeanette Hajncl EmbedED III is part of Warrnambool Organ Festival running from September 25 -25

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated September 21 2022 - 8:40am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool composer Jeanette Hajncl's piece, EmbdedED III, will feature in Warrnambool Organ Festival this weekend. Picture by Chris Doheny

COMPOSER Jeanette Hajncl is premiering a piece inspired by her work in healthcare at the Warrnambool Organ Festival on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.