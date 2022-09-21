COMPOSER Jeanette Hajncl is premiering a piece inspired by her work in healthcare at the Warrnambool Organ Festival on Saturday.
The festival runs from Friday to Sunday.
On Friday night, Mozart Hall will be filled with the sounds of jazz when Heather Goddard and Gavin Franklin perform songs from the Great American Songbook followed by The Ruslan Osmanov Quartet.
Hajncl's piece EmbedED III will be performed at the Anglican Church on Saturday.
She completed an artist in residence at Warrnambool Base Hospital's emergency department on a number of visits over a few months in 2016.
With the patients' permission, she observed their interactions with family and staff and how the department worked.
She said it was a privilege work with them.
"For me the best bit was seeing the real humanity of the emergency staff, the ambulance people, doctors and nurses and all those involved."
The festival culminates with Calvin Bowman performing on the Anglican Church's organ on Sunday, which will include original music.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
