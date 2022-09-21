The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool surgeries virtually unchanged by long weekend

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated September 21 2022 - 2:45am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surgeries and appointments in Warrnambool will be virtually unchanged by the coming four-day weekend.

Surgeries in Warrnambool will be virtually unaffected by the impromptu four-day weekend created by Thursday's day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II and Friday's AFL Grand Final public holiday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.