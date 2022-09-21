Police hoping to speak to man about intersection altercation

UPDATE, Thursday, 7.45am:
Multiple witnesses have come forward to provide a version of events after a collision/altercation at a major Warrnambool intersection on Tuesday night.
A police spokesman said officers had spoken to a woman driver and multiple witnesses after an incident at the intjersection of Raglan Parade and Fairy Street at 8.15pm Tuesday..
"We hope to speak to a man on Thursday morning so he can provide his version of events," he said.
The spokesman said that the initial impression was that the incident was family violence related.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman confirmed there was an altercation in Warrnambool at the intersection of Fairy Street and Raglan Parade about 8.15pm on Tuesday.
"Police were told the woman got into a vehicle and started driving as the man climbed onto the bonnet of the car," she said.
"The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and investigators were told the woman fled the scene in the vehicle.
"The parties are believed to be known to each other and investigations are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident."
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Wednesday: Police are in the process of trying to determine the circumstances surrounding a crash at an intersection in Warrnambool on Tuesday night.
A police spokesman said there had been a collision involving two people who were known to each other.
"We are trying to work out the motivation behind that collision - whether it was an accident or if it's a family violence-related situation," he said.
"We are currently trying to locate the male driver."
