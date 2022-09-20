The Standard

WDCA division two remains unchanged this season, one premier to be crowned

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 20 2022 - 11:55pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WDCA chairman Gordon McLeod.

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association is set to stick with one premiership winner in the two-tiered division two this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.