The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association is set to stick with one premiership winner in the two-tiered division two this season.
The association was initially looking to crown two premiership winners in division two in 2022-23, with 17 teams to battle it out across two conferences - blue and gold - but it will remain the same as the existing season 2021-22 structure.
Association chairman Gordon McLeod said the decision had come after consultation with clubs and meetings with the board, ultimately coming to the conclusion it was in the best interests of all clubs moving forward.
"I think we need one premier for a division and we thought having two premiers didn't serve the purpose of knowing who the premier team in that division is," he told The Standard.
"It's important to know there is one premier team in that division because it's part of the criteria to be elevated to the top division and when you have two you don't know who the winner is, or who the best team is.
"It was more of a discussion based off the fact that we're not achieving the objective we wanted. We could play two finals but we'd have to then play another to find the point and we don't have enough weeks to do that so it was conceded this was the best way."
McLeod also said the association would communicate with clubs in coming days to get a gauge of ground conditions following weeks of wet weather leading into round one, with division one set to begin on Saturday October 1.
"We're starting the season on hard wickets and there is a lot of hard wickets really wet at the moment, so by the end of the week we're hoping to have some feedback from clubs on the status of their grounds," he said.
"We'll then make a call on what we do from there and if a lot of the grounds aren't available in time for a start we'll make a decision but we're not at that stage just yet."
