Operation Scoreboard will target impaired drivers during the four-day long weekend

By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 21 2022 - 3:46am, first published September 20 2022 - 9:47pm
Last weekend a Hamilton woman was caught at just over twice the legal limit (.103) after uniform officers noticed she had a broken tail light. Her car was impounded for a month, attracting towing and storage fees of more than $1100. She is facing heavy fines along with a cancelled licence.

Young motorists in rural areas will continue to be targeted after four more were caught drink driving as part of Operation Respond last weekend.

