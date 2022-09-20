Young motorists in rural areas will continue to be targeted after four more were caught drink driving as part of Operation Respond last weekend.
South-west road safety adviser Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler said all available officers would be patrolling the region's roads as part of Operation Scoreboard, a four-day statewide road policing effort to coincide with the AFL Grand Final long weekend.
He said that while people gathered for the AFL Grand Final there would be barbecues and festivities, including drinking and drug taking.
The road safety chief said there would be zero tolerance to impaired drivers and every motorist intercepted would be alcohol tested.
"We want everyone to enjoy themselves, but to do so in a responsible manner," he said.
"Plan ahead and if you are going to be drinking know how you are going to get home, have a designated driver.
"On this weekend last year there were 200 drivers caught statewide driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs."
Senior Sergeant Wheeler said that the region's Operation Response continued last weekend.
That operation was launched after the deaths of four people in three collisions over two months in the region, including fatalities at Cobden, Dixie and two at Berrybank.
The operation targets drunk driving at rural licensed premises on Friday and Saturday nights, especially young drivers.
Senior Sergeant Wheeler said another four drivers were intercepted last weekend.
"Again, like the fatalities we have had in the region, the majority of those intercepted drink driving were young people," he said.
Those caught included:
"They were all high readings and this ongoing trend is very concerning," Senior Sergeant Wheeler said.
"This operation was sparked after four fatalities and every weekend we are catching at least three drivers.
"Drivers, especially young drivers, are simply not getting the message. If you are drinking alcohol or taking drugs, do not drive.
"These four who tested positive last weekend were again young drivers. That's our target group and this operation will continue through until almost the end of the year.
"Expect to be pulled over, alcohol tested and if you are positive you will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," he said.
