Former North Melbourne Kangaroo and Sydney Swan Wayne Schwass admits he doesn't watch "a lot of football anymore" but will tune in for Saturday's AFL grand final between the Swans and Geelong.
Schwass - a South Warrnambool export who played 98 of his 282 AFL games for the Swans - is eager to see his old team contest a premiership.
"The grand final's always a special time and I'm always keen to have a look at," he said. "I'm hoping for a great game of footy.
"They (the Swans) have had a great year and they're in with a chance."
Geelong enters the match as favourite after finishing the home-and-away season as minor premiers. The Cats are also fresh off a 71-point preliminary final win over Brisbane while the Swans' path to the decider wasn't as comfortable, downing the Magpies by a solitary point at the SCG in their preliminary final.
Geelong has some of the best defenders in the league, led by intercept king Tom Stewart.
"The first thing I'd be wanting to do is I'd be wanting to stop Geelong's half-back flankers, defenders who like to zone off and take intercept marks," Schwass said of how his old side could approach the game.
"I think critically for either team, especially Sydney it's what you're able to do around the stoppages. If you can get clean possessions, get it on the outside and conversely the ability of Geelong to move the ball quite quickly."
The 1999 Swans' best and fairest winner said Sydney's pressure was one of its greatest assets. He added he didn't think playing on the larger surface of the MCG would affect the Swans' ability to apply that same pressure.
"It would be more about their ability to sustain that pressure over the four quarters and then execute on their own game plan," he said.
Schwass, who just moved to Queensland, said he was always keen for both his former clubs to have success despite not being involved with either anymore.
"Johnny Longmire (Swans coach) is a former teammate, he was a coach when I was playing there my last couple of years," he said. "I think he and the club have done a remarkably good job. Their history over the last 20 years has been extraordinary.
"In the toughest sporting market in Australia they've established themselves as an outstanding organisation and it's a reflection of everybody involved that they now have the opportunity of competing for a premiership again."
The Swans' positive culture or "Bloods' culture" is a famed phenomenon that is regularly referenced internally and externally as being a reason for its success.
Schwass, who played for the Swans between 1998-2002, said the culture wasn't as strong during his tenure. He recalled a conversation he had with former Swan Craig O'Brien in 1999 where O'Brien asked him how Sydney could establish a successful culture like North Melbourne, the club Schwass had come from.
"It was a difficult question because Sydney had been relocated and the majority of players were from other states and other clubs," Schwass said. "When I was playing there we were training at various grounds and you couldn't get access to the SCG until the footy season started. So there's a lot of moving parts.
"In the back-end of the year when I left, Paul Roos came in, Brett Kirk, Stuart Maxfield, Micky O'Loughlin, some great people began creating and establishing the foundation of what the culture is today. The modern day players are custodians of that. They're building on what has been built before them and they've done a really good job of that."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
