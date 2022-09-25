The Standard
Corangamite Shire's historic societies issue plea to record history before it's lost

JG
By Jessica Greenan
September 25 2022 - 12:30am
Heytesbury Historical Society member Neil Trotter says a multitude of factors means Corangamite Shire's history is being increasingly lost.

Historical societies across one shire have united to issue an "urgent" plea to record local history before it's lost to time.

