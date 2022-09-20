The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Western Victoria MP Stuart Grimley "over the moon" with announcement of regional affordable housing summit

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 20 2022 - 2:49am, first published 1:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Victorian Upper House MP Stuart Grimley. Picture: Adam Tafford

A state government-run conference will be held next month to help address the region's housing crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.