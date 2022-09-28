While a third La Nina declaration will benefit dairy production, continued wet weather is challenging some south-west farmers looking for a window of opportunity to harvest.
Monk and Son AG Services owner Sam Monk said the forecast wet summer meant it was "shaping up to be a great season" for silage.
"It's good news depending on what you are," he said.
"If you're a silage contractor like us, it extends the season. It can be challenging but you can also do a lot of work in those areas - it means a good second cut (grass crop) if you get the first cut off.
"Because we're predominantly a grass-growing area, we need rain to grow grass so it means you can produce a lot of tonnes.
"But La Nina also means you can make poor quality silage if you can't get your first cuts off.
"We definitely need windows of weather to get silage done - about three to four days. So it's 100 per cent great to get second cuts, but you only get those once you've done your first one.
"Overall, it's shaping up to be a great season if we get a window of opportunity to do some silage now. The wetter it gets, the more damage the cows do grazing paddocks."
He said the situation could turn if La Nina prevented paddocks across the western district from properly drying out. But Mr Monk is optimistic.
"Rain in another few weeks - no-one ever knocks that in a dairy farming area. Rain in October and November is great," he said.
"Farmers will make money, milk prices are solid - there's money in milking cows at the moment and if you get seasons to align with milking cows it means it's profitable."
