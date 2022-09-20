The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Dan Tehan hints at federal government funding for Port Fairy drinking water pipeline

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated September 20 2022 - 7:18am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Konings, Member for Wannon Dan Tehan, and David McLean review the 2100-signature petition calling for Wannon Water to build a drinking water pipeline to Port Fairy. Picture by Anthony Brady

Federal Member for Wannon Dan Tehan has lent his backing to the community push for a Port Fairy drinking water pipeline and hinted at possible federal funding for the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.