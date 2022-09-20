Delayed murder trial won't be heard until at least 2023

A Warrnambool man's postponed trial for allegedly murdering his partner three years ago won't be heard until at least February, 2023.
Paul McDonough was charged with murder after a 28-year-old woman who was allegedly found with serious injuries in a home in Warrnambool's Ocean Grove died in hospital.
Bekkie-Rae Curren-Trinca was allegedly found at the property on November 27, 2019, and was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition.
Her life-support was turned off in December that year.
Mr McDonough was scheduled to stand trial in the Supreme Court on August 31 but it was postponed after he sacked his lawyers just hours earlier.
The court heard at the time it was the second legal team the accused man had fired.
Mr McDonough appeared in the same court on Tuesday and advised Justice Amanda Fox he was still yet to find a new solicitor as his prison-approved phone list hadn't been updated.
Justice Fox said it was "entirely unsatisfactory".
She said it had been four weeks since Mr McDonough first appeared for trial.
The court heard the next available trial date in Warrnambool was February 13, 2023.
If not ready by that date, it could blow out to July.
Justice Fox listed the trial in February and urged the prison to process the accused man's call list as a matter of "absolute urgency".
Mr McDonough will front court again next month for a further mention hearing.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732. In an emergency, call triple-0.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
