The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Trial of Warrnambool man charged with murder won't be heard until at least February 2023

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 20 2022 - 3:19am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Delayed murder trial won't be heard until at least 2023

A Warrnambool man's postponed trial for allegedly murdering his partner three years ago won't be heard until at least February, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.