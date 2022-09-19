A pair of emerging South Warrnambool footballers snared awards at the recent Greater Western Victoria Rebels' best and fairest.
Dashing half-back-winger Luamon Lual capped off an eye-catching debut season at NAB League level by taking out the Rebels' best first year player.
The Emmanuel College student averaged 13 disposals and three tackles in 13 matches for the Rebels, impressing with his elite kicking skills and speed.
The 17-year-old also captained the Vic Country futures squad and will play for the futures team at the AFL grand final on Saturday.
At Hampden league level, the Western Bulldogs Next Generation Academy member played three games for the Roosters, including two finals.
Fellow Rooster Will White was also acknowledged for his contributions this season, snaring the Rebels' team first award for his selfless attitude both on and off-field.
The crafty goal kicker booted seven majors from his 11 matches, which included a dominant four-goal performance against Northern Knights in round 11.
Leading goal kicker Aaron Cadman took out the Adam Goodes Trophy as Rebels' best and fairest.
