Man already charged with breaching correction orders arrested again

A Hamilton man already facing multiple court actions has been remanded in custody again.
Hamilton police arrested the man on Monday, he was interviewed, charged and remanded in custody overnight.
He has been charged with family violence-related offending, including making threats and committing offences while on bail.
The man was due in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to face two counts of breaching existing community corrections orders and another brief of evidence compiled by Hamilton uniform police members.
He is also facing another brief of evidence, which is set down for the mention hearing in Hamilton court on January 25 next year.
Police are expected to oppose bail being granted as the man is considered a risk of continuing to offend.
The man appeared briefly in Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
A solicitor asked the magistrate to adjourn the matter until the following day when his client intended to plead guilty to all charges in the Hamilton court.
The magistrate agreed and the man was remanded in custody again until Wednesday.
The man will remain in the Warrnambool police station cells overnight.
He will appear in court on Wednesday via video-link.
