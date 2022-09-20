The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Thousands of rainbow trout pour into south-west waterways for school holidays

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 20 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thousands of rainbow trout have stocked the region's waterways in an attempt to get more residents out on the water these school holidays.

Waterways across the region are transforming into fishing hot spots these holidays in an attempt to hook in the region's youngest anglers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.