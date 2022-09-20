Waterways across the region are transforming into fishing hot spots these holidays in an attempt to hook in the region's youngest anglers.
Twenty three lakes across the western district have been stocked with 7000 rainbow trout as part of the Victorian Government's $35 million Go Fishing Victoria program.
Among them include:
The trout were grown by the Victorian Fisheries Authority at its Snobs Creek hatchery.
While residents of all ages are encouraged to try their hand, anglers are reminded in family fishing lakes a daily bag limit of five trout applies. Just two can exceed 35 centimetres.
Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney said she was keen to see families out on the piers this spring.
"The fish stocking in Western Victoria are a wonderful outcome for the community and we can't wait to see families head to water these school holidays."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard.
