One of the school crossings on busy Jamieson Street will be converted to a speed bump-style to slow traffic and make it safer for pedestrians.
The installation of the raised crossing near Nelson Street is one of five south-west projects to secure state government funding. Warrnambool City Council will get $123,000 and Corangamite Shire will receive $17,500.
A Warrnambool council spokesman said the Jamieson Street crossing was widely used by students at Emmanuel College, St Joseph's and Warrnambool primary schools.
He said it would only operate as pedestrian priority when the crossing was manned by a lollipop person.
"At all other times people looking to cross the road will have to stop and wait for cars," the spokesman said.
The other projects being funded are the construction of a "wombat" crossing to slow traffic near the Pecten Avenue playground and the creation of a shared path on Simpson Street.
The path on Simpson Street will be between Raglan Parade and Verdon Street to eliminate a missing pedestrian connection between the street and highway making it a safer school route.
The spokesman said the Pecten Avenue and Simpson Street projects were priorities in the council's Principal Pedestrian Network with the feedback compiled from the community, traffic counts and advice from Victoria Police and VicRoads.
Warrnambool mayor Vicki Jellie said with the plan being developed with the community, the chosen upgrades were largely based on the experiences and observations of residents.
In the Corangamite shire, rest stops at Lavers Hill-Cobden Road in Simpson and Lambert Street in Timboon will be shortened with the installation of pedestrian outstands to make it easier for drivers to spot pedestrians.
Corangamite mayor Ruth Gstrein said the works would make it safer for locals and visitors at both towns to stop and explore, including those driving back from the Twelve Apostles.
The projects are set to be completed by mid-2023.
