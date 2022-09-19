Equipped and ready for a new operator | On the Land

A better example of an exceptionally well-equipped small dairy farm in the Koroit region will not be found.
The facilities and development of "Four Winds" are outstanding, giving a first farm owner ready to make a start in the dairy industry a perfect opportunity.
The milking platform, living environment and farm development offers great opportunity for profitability and productivity.
This farm produced 78,000 KG MS last year with the owner also having the time to work part-time off farm. Historically, 130-140 cows have been milked here with comfort.
The dairy was being used until a few weeks ago when the owners upsized.
The property is fully equipped and ready for a new operator.
The house is a simple and very comfortable family home of three bedrooms and one bathroom, plus office of approx.140 square metres.
It has an elevated outlook over the front of the farm and countryside to the north, with a garage and garden shed/workshop adjacent.
