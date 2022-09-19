Police and SES continue search for missing toddler

UPDATED, 12.44pm: Monday:
Southern Grampians region police Inspector Steve Thompson said a grid search was being conducted at semi-rural property on the southern outskirts of Hamilton.
"Police members and State Emergency Service volunteers are currently at the property on Lodge Road in Hamilton searching for a missing 19-month-old boy," he said.
"About 11am the alarm was raised after its believed the boy wandered off at the property.
"Currently a grid search is being conducted by SES volunteers and police members of the property and outbuildings.
"The boy is wearing a yellow jumpsuit and blue gumboots."
Inspector Thompson requested that anyone who saw the boy immediately contact the Hamilton police station on 5551 9100.
At 11.30am: Hamilton police are currently looking for an 18-month-old child who has gone missing this morning.
There is a grid search underway in the Lodge Road area, between the Henty Highway and Mount Napier Road, involving emergency services personnel.
Hamilton State Emergency Service volunteers are being called in to assist.
Volunteers are now responding, crews being formed and all terrain vehicles are expected to be called in.
All available officers from the Hamilton police station are involved in the search.
The police air wing has also been notified.
More to come.
