The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated
Breaking

Police say the 19-month-old boy is wearing a yellow jumpsuit and blue gumboots

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 19 2022 - 3:04am, first published 2:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police and SES continue search for missing toddler

UPDATED, 12.44pm: Monday:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.