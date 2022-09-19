Honda Civic stolen - rego 1CI-3FD

Police are requesting members of the public keep an eye out for a stolen white 2014 model Honda Civic CRV - registration plates 1CI-3FD - that was stolen from Port Fairy overnight.
Detective Senior Constable Dave Hughson, of the Warrnambool crime investigation unit, said an aggravated burglary was committed between 10pm Sunday night and 6am Monday morning.
He said the offender or offenders had entered the unlocked house in William Street and stolen the keys to the vehicle while at least one occupant was at home.
"The car was stolen from a Port Fairy address overnight Sunday," he said.
"The keys were stolen from just inside the door. The car was parked in the driveway and it was driven away.
"The car parked in front of the stolen vehicle was also rifled through but it was not stolen. Gloves and a gas tester were stolen from the glovebox of that vehicle."
Detective Senior Constable Hughson said the 2014 white Honda Civic CRV was valued at $15,000.
"The registration of the vehicle is 1CI-3FD. We are requesting that anyone who sees that vehicle contact the Warrnambool police station (5560 1333) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
