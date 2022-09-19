The Standard
Police are looking for a Honda Civic rego 1CI-3FD

By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 19 2022 - 3:04am, first published 12:42am
Honda Civic stolen - rego 1CI-3FD

Police are requesting members of the public keep an eye out for a stolen white 2014 model Honda Civic CRV - registration plates 1CI-3FD - that was stolen from Port Fairy overnight.

