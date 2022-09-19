The Standard
Portland woman wins $250,000 in Play For Purpose raffle

By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 19 2022 - 3:12am, first published 12:10am
A Portland woman has walked away $250,000 richer from a $10 raffle ticket for charity.

