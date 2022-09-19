A $10 raffle ticket for charity has left a Portland woman one quarter of a million dollars richer.
Ashlee bought the winning Play For Purpose entry in support of the Good Friday Appeal, a cause close to her heart.
"Someone close to me was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago," she said.
"She's been in and out of Royal Children's Hospital battling cancer and as a result I've always supported children's cancer charities.
"It's been a long ride, but she's finally on her way to recovery - she's doing really well now. It's expected that she will finish her treatment next year and we're all happy to see her get better.
"I've been donating to the Good Friday Appeal for a couple of years. I always try to support them and raise some money wherever I can - help goes a really long way."
Raffle 16 - the winning number - was drawn on Friday.
Appeal executive director Rebecca Cowan thanked Ashlee for her support.
"We're so excited for the winner and thank all of our Play For Purpose raffle supporters for their kindness and generosity," she said.
"The funds raised support life saving projects in which impact the lives of many sick children and their families, not only in Victoria, but all across Australia and also internationally."
