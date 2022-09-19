Thirty-nine heavy and regular vehicle roadworthy defect notices highlighted a three-day multi-agency operation aimed at ensuring safety and security in and around the Port of Portland.
Police members from across multiple local and statewide units, including Warrnambool and Portland highway patrol, Warrnambool and Portland crime investigation and uniform branches, Trident Taskforce, the heavy vehicle unit and Water Police led the operation.
They were backed by officers from Australian Border Force, Australian Federal Police, Transport Safety Victoria, Victorian Fisheries Authority and National Heavy Vehicle Regulator would support police officers.
There were about 40 officers at a brief on Wednesday morning.
Operation Crossway involved checking 789 persons, vehicles, vessels and heavy vehicles.
Across the three days, there were also 30 penalty notices issued, including 15 heavy vehicles loading breaches and 12 log book offences, one suspended driver was caught and two people were arrested on outstanding warrants.
In addition there were also 255 alcohol and drug tests and no impaired driver was caught.
Warrnambool police Inspector Josh Tink said that the work on heavy vehicle enforcement, safety and compliance, both at the port and at stops on the outskirts of the Portland, was an operational focus.
He said expertise provided by heavy vehicle unit members assisted local highway patrol officers in the detection of minor and major vehicle defects.
"That's been really good," he said, adding that the operation's objectives included testing and assessing the vulnerabilities of the port area.
Mr Tink said that recreational and commercial fishing had also been a target with officers involved also attending at Port Fairy and the Glenelg River facilities.
Asked about missing the tuna season (May to July), he said a similar operation was held in April last year and operation planners did not want to be "beholden to the weather gods".
Mr Tink said that in future smaller and more agile operations may be conducted when there were more recreational fishermen at the port.
The Inspector said Operation Crossway had been about inter-agency cooperation, sharing various information, building relationships and general crime in and around the port and the city of Portland.
In the pre-operation media release quotes attributed to Mr Tink included: "The Port of Portland is one of Australia's busiest regional ports with a high volume of traffic both on the water and the wharf. Police are committed to ensuring it remains a safe and secure place for everyone who uses it."
Enquiries with the Port of Portland revealed there was just one ship in harbour on Thursday, picking up fertiliser.
