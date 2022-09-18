Showers easing, rest of the week pretty fine

Today across the south-west will be partly cloudy, there will be showers this morning in the south and Warrnambool is expecting a top of 15 degrees.
The high chance of showers will become less likely this afternoon. Winds will be westerly 15 to 25 km/h also becoming lighter in the late afternoon.
There's a high (70 per cent) chance of showers in the south, medium (40 per cent) chance elsewhere, most likely this morning.
All the towns and cities in the south-west are expecting tops of either 14 or 15 degrees.
A high pressure system currently lying over South Australia will move across Victoria today, reaching the southern Tasman Sea by Tuesday afternoon.
A low pressure system is expected to develop over the south-east of SA Tuesday night before tracking eastwards across northern Victoria and southern NSW on Wednesday.
A weak ridge will pass over Victoria on Thursday.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was 7.1 degrees, felt like 2.4 and we've had 9.8mm of rain since 9am yesterday.
For the week ahead, Tuesday will be fine and cloudy with a top of 19 degrees, Wednesday a shower easing 18, Thursday cloudy 18 (no rain), Friday showers 17, Saturday a shower or two 15 and Sunday a shower or two 18.
