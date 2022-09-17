Revellers praised by city police during football finals season

Warrnambool police have praised the behaviour of people celebrating after the Hampden Football Netball League grand final.
Sergeant Paul McGovern said there was a high police presence out in the city on Saturday night as hundreds of people flocked to popular nightspots.
He said there were a number of preliminary breath test stations set up.
"There were no arrests and the community in general was very well behaved," Sergeant McGovern said.
Police were happy to report no motorists were detected with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.
"We had a number of preliminary breath test stations set up but there weren't any motorists detected above the legal limit," Sergeant McGovern said.
In Hamilton, offender/s attempted to break into Hamilton Medical Group on Saturday night.
Hamilton Police senior constable Jeremy Kelly said between 6pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday two windows were smashed at the clinic.
He said there was no further damage or attempts to gain entry.
Earlier in the week, police pulled over a motorist in Hamilton who had a broken tail light.
She underwent a breath test and returned a reading of 0.103 - twice the legal limit.
Her car was impounded and her licence was suspended.
Anyone with information on the attempted break in can contact Hamilton Police on 5551 9100 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.