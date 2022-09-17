The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Warrnambool police praise behaviour of residents after Hampden grand final

Lillian Altman
Monique Patterson
By Lillian Altman, and Monique Patterson
Updated September 18 2022 - 3:03am, first published September 17 2022 - 11:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Revellers praised by city police during football finals season

Warrnambool police have praised the behaviour of people celebrating after the Hampden Football Netball League grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.