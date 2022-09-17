Elation and despair - it's the trademark of all grand finals.
For South Warrnambool it was pure bliss, after the Roosters' clinched the club its first open grade netball trophy in 32 years.
But in doing so Cobden were denied redemption, making it three lost grand finals in a row for the Bombers as the hunt remains for a maiden open flag.
The Roosters prevailed in a dramatic battle with Cobden, pulling away to a 41-36 victory in the final minutes.
South Warrnambool coach Will Jamison, in his first year at the helm, was elated to bring a premiership back to Friendly Societies Park. He credited his squad's "maturity beyond their years" to hold their nerves in the final minutes.
"We've just had an amazing season so to top it off with a premiership is amazing," he said. "I think it was the ability to execute for close to the 60 minutes.
"Cobden are such a classy team and we've had some great battles with them. It was just about staying composed and with five minutes to go we were in a good position and I think that's where we were today."
Roosters midcourter Isabella Rea was judged best on court, with the centre's bravery in putting her body on the line in every contest a trademark.
"It's nothing I don't see in training or any other match," Jamison said of Rea's tenacity. "She puts her body on the line, she's the first one to pick up feedback and apply it.
"We've asked a lot of her, we've moved her from wing attack to centre.
"She's performed admirably so I'm really proud and happy for her today."
Co-captain Carly Watson said her team went in confident but knew they had their work cut out against a hungry Cobden side.
"It's honestly still surreal," she said post-match.
Watson and fellow co-captain Annie Blackburn provided a steadiness either end of the court to pull off key plays and shift momentum back in the Roosters favour.
With the Bombers looking the stronger of the two earlier in the match, the Roosters were never far off, their will propelling them back into the lead through moments of momentum swings.
Watson said the work started in January to make sure the team was fit and could run out the full 60 minutes.
"I think that last quarter, the last 15 minutes we knew we had 15 minutes to give," she said.
Watson said the idea of breaking a long-time drought for the club pushed the side that little bit further.
"It's going to absolutely send South nuts tonight," she said.
Olivia Marris, who played three quarters in wing attack, said she was stoked to win a premiership for her family, who is heavily involved at the club, and those in the Roosters' last premiership team.
"I know a lot of the older women who played in that (last) grand final," she said. "It means a lot to them and to have them here today watching and be able to do it not only for us, my family but for them as well, it's just amazing."
Cobden coach Sophie Hinkley paid credit to South Warrnambool after the win but conceded the hurt of a third lost grand final.
She said the Bombers would keep trying and get there one day which would make it "all the sweeter".
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
