South Warrnambool reserves coach Leon Lourey says he "can't be prouder" of his side after its heart-stopping grand final win over North Warrnambool Eagles.
The Roosters won 4.5 (29) to 4.3 (27) in a match that went into overtime, after both sides were level at 27-points at the final siren.
Speaking following the win, Lourey said he was feeling "a lot of emotion".
"(It's) fantastic to win a premiership for the boys and the club but it was obviously a heart-stopper where we went into overtime," he said.
"It's never good for a coach when you can't really have any control. But it's just amazing the guys have been fantastic all year."
Late in the fourth quarter the Roosters held a one-goal lead, before a late dribble goal to the Eagles secured extra time.
Two behinds to the Roosters in extra time was enough to earn them the win and the flag.
Lourey said his side's defence was crucial to the victory.
"That's probably been our key all year," he said.
"If we defend well, the ball can get turned over and then we can work on attack.
"Your turnovers come from defence and then you can create opportunities from there. So we work really hard on our defence, right from the senior group, right through. It's a bit of a club mentality.
"We just knew if we defended hard it would fall our way."
Eagle Ben Mugavin was the best-on-ground medallist, three years after winning the medal for North Warrnambool in its senior football grand final loss to Koroit.
The Roosters mentor said there were a lot of contributors from his side.
"Tanner Black, we needed a good start, we pushed him up forward, he played really well," he said.
"I asked a bit of Tom Jenkins half-way through the game and he turned it on.
"Sammy Lenehan to go down back and just stop the flow of play going into their forward line. That was pleasing too."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
