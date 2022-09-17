The Standard
Local buyers defy cold spring morning to contest the south-west's weekend auctions

By William Huynh
Updated September 17 2022 - 6:06am, first published 5:00am
Warrnambool house hunters braved an early-spring chill to contest the only auction to go ahead in the city on September 17. Picture by William Huynh

House hunters have defied some early-spring winds and light drizzle to contest auctions across the region on Saturday morning.

