House hunters have defied some early-spring winds and light drizzle to contest auctions across the region on Saturday morning.
It was slim pickings for auctions in Warrnambool on the morning of the Hampden Football Netball League grand finals with just one going ahead at 2 Gibbons Court.
More than 30 people attended the public sale of the two-bedroom property which sold to a local investor for an undisclosed amount within its quoted $420,000 to $460,000 range.
Bidding for the house started at $350,000 and was mainly contested between three parties offering amounts in $20,000, $10,000 and $5,000 increments.
A late bid of $415,000 from a fourth party capped proceedings as the house was passed in and went under negotiation between the vendor and buyer.
Warrnambool Ray White sales executive Lachie Kelly said it received above-average interest which he attributed to its proximity to the CBD and Warrnambool Base Hospital.
"We had a total of about 30 inspections [during the campaign] which was above expectations of what we're seeing currently," he said.
"It just goes to show it's a central property still really holding its own.
"The two-bedroom units in central Warrnambool always seem to be in higher demand."
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Kelly said he was expecting more supply to enter the market despite recent interest rate hikes.
"The spring-selling season always brings an influx of properties... and a flurry of buyers," he said.
"There's been more of an influx of listings coming through... which should give buyers a bit more of an opportunity to check out a few different properties.
"Buyers are a bit cautious with interest rate rises every month. As real estate agents, we're just doing our best to try to maximise those prices across the board."
Meanwhile, a 677 metre-square allotment at 8 Childers Street, Peterborough sold at auction for $460,000 to a local buyer.
The sale was almost $100,000 above its quoted $351,000 to $365,000 range.
A three-bedroom house at 1-6 MacDonald Street, Warrnambool was privately sold before its scheduled auction for an amount yet to be disclosed while the auction of a three-bedroom unit at 1-192 Commercial Road, Koroit was called off and changed to a private sale.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.