The Standard

Koroit defeat Port Fairy by one goal to win Hampden league division two flag

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 17 2022 - 3:27am, first published 3:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit after it triumphed in the division two grand final with a stunning shot after the final siren. Picture by Rob Gunstone

Koroit coach Kate Lindsey says she felt comfortable with the ball, and a division two premiership flag, in the hands of goal shooter Sally O'Keefe in an after-the-siren shot for the title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.