Hamilton made history on Saturday with its under 18.5 side claiming the club's first male football premiership trophy.
The Kangaroos prevailed in a low-scoring thriller against minor premiers Koroit - 6.7 (43) to 5.7 (37) - at Reid Oval.
Hamilton joined the Hampden league 10 years ago and the closest any of its previous sides came to lifting the silverware was when its reserves finished runner up in 2014.
Kangaroos coach Luke Uebergang was ecstatic with the result.
"It feels great, to historically bring the first male one back to the club," he said.
"We had a massive support base here today and we put a lot of hard work in and it was just great that we could finally deliver on the big stage."
Kangaroos captain Zach Burgess echoed his coach's sentiment.
"It feels amazing, we've been trying so hard all year," he said.
"We've all put in a massive preseason and it finally paid off."
Koroit held a 15-10 lead at the main break but the Kangaroos fought back in the third to lead 35-21 at three-quarter-time.
Late in the fourth quarter a Kangaroos' goal put Hamilton ahead 42-31, before a Jordan Lathwell long bomb major gave the Saints a sniff.
Koroit peppered its inside-50 in the dying minutes but the Kangaroos did just enough to hold on.
Burgess was awarded one best-on-ground medal while teammate Ethan Knight claimed the other.
The Kangaroos skipper said his team's composure was a strength.
"Koroit brought it to us in that first half and we came in re-assessed and really played our game-style in the second-half which really got us over the line," he said.
Uebergang highlighted both medallists as standouts.
"I think Ethan Knight, especially in that third quarter, I think there were three centre clearances in a row that he won and he was terrific for us," he said.
"Zach as well. Pretty small but geez he threw his body in there hard today, so those two really stand out for me."
