Koroit 15 and under coach Jenna Osbourne was a picture of pride as she showed off her premiership medallion to her group on Saturday.
For all the hard work and dedication to get to a grand final, it was written all over her face how much it meant as her side got the job done in a 26-25 Hampden league thriller against South Warrnambool.
"The first emotion was relief, being such a nail-biter in the end I suppose - South played an amazing game and we always knew they would bring their A-game," she said post-match.
"Our girls had to fight right until the end - I couldn't be prouder of the girls for doing that."
South got the jump in front of a strong crowd of passionate supporters, at one point being up by six goals, but the Saints clawed back, and managed to even up the contest before mustering up just enough momentum to find the winning edge.
Osbourne said it was a testament to the growth of the group and how hard they'd worked - particularly off the back of a few tough years.
"They're a very consistent group and not a lot flusters them - a lot of them have been in those situations before and they've been good at blocking that sort of stuff out. Thank goodness they could do it today," she said.
"The last couple of years, I was the under 15s coach as well and we couldn't get to finals because of COVID. To finally get one, I'm extremely happy, very proud of the girls and thankful for the Koroit Football Netball Club, they're an amazing organisation to be involved with.
"I suppose its what we worked for all year - the big picture plan was to be here and Koroit has a rich-history of success and glory and we're now written into the history books ourselves."
Midcourter Shelby O'Sullivan's outstanding four quarter performance was rewarded with the best on court medal.
