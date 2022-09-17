Port Fairy coach Antonia Balmer says a genuine "fire in the belly" sparked her side to the Hampden league division three premiership.
The proud Seagulls mentor - who has been involved with the league for over three decades - broke her own premiership drought having coached in the league since its inception.
Her side held off a determined South Warrnambool outfit 33-30 in a see-sawing affair in front of a strong crowd.
"We're obviously very excited, this is the third year in a row that the division three team have fought for the premiership flag and unfortunately in the past two times we haven't been successful," she said.
"The difference was in the fact that we were probably a bit more settled than South today but credit to them we've had some good tussles, they're a great bunch of girls to play.
"On paper I think we matched up - the difference was the fire in our belly. We felt the pain of last year when the season stopped after round 11 - our team has remained consistent, we had a couple of pregnancies. That bonding between the girls, we've been very focused."
Balmer said for her personally it was a significant milestone and one she would reflect on fondly.
"I've been involved in netball since its inception, so 35 years so it's been a long time to wait. It's not about the medal," she said.
"I know there's so many who'd give up individual awards for a premiership, it's about what we take from the game and who we meet across the years."
Port Fairy's Myra Murrihy was duly awarded best on court after her dynamic display for the Seagulls.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.