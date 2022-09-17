Koroit 13 and under co-coach Jess O'Connor says her side "did everything that we asked" in its grand final win over South Warrnambool.
The Saints were in control all game, triumphing 32-20 over South Warrnambool.
A "very proud" O'Connor praised the Saints execution of their game-plan.
"The girl's played a nice, strong, steady game and played a very smart game for under 13s," she said.
O'Connor said the game felt closer than what the score showed.
"South is a very strong side so we knew it would be a tough game. South did come back a bit in the last quarter after making a couple of changes but if our girls just kept it steady, which they did we knew they'd come out strong."
Koroit's Indi O'Connor was named best on court after a dominant showing in attack.
The Saints mentor lauded the work of her entire team, saying everyone stood up when called upon.
"We all gave them a role and what we wanted to happen and I think every single one of them went out and played and did exactly what we asked of them," she said.
"They've been a great bunch of girls to coach this year. Very quiet but just take everything on board that we've taught them."
