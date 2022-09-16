Woman transported to Warrnambool hospital following vehicle crash

AMBULANCE Victoria are transporting a woman to Warrnambool Base Hospital following a vehicle accident in Tyrendarra East on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the accident at about 3.30pm where a person was believed to be trapped in a vehicle.
An Ambulance Victoria (AV) spokeswoman said the woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
"There are no details of injuries at this stage," she said.
A spokeswoman from the Country Fire Authority said it was notified to reports of a car crash at Portland Road about 3.20pm.
Volunteer firefighters attended the incident alongside AV and Victoria Police.
"Upon arrival, it was discovered there was nil persons trapped," a CFA spokeswoman said.
"The incident was declared under control at 3.52pm with the CFA remaining on scene assisting with traffic control."
More to come.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.