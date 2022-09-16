The Standard

Warrnambool district man arrested near Merrivale

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 16 2022 - 4:59am, first published 4:38am
Alleged family violence perpetrator arrested after 24-hour police search

A Warrnambool district man accused of assaulting his partner while armed with a large knife was arrested after allegedly avoiding police for more than 24 hours.

