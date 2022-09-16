Alleged family violence perpetrator arrested after 24-hour police search

A Warrnambool district man accused of assaulting his partner while armed with a large knife was arrested after allegedly avoiding police for more than 24 hours.
The 22-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the complainant, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday where he made a successful bail application.
Police say the man was at home with his partner and two kids on September 14 when he became enraged over his one-year-old child crying.
He allegedly screamed at the child causing the frustrated complainant to yell at him.
The man then allegedly pushed her with both his hands, forcing her to the ground.
As she picked herself up she allegedly turned to find the accused man brandishing a 30-centimetre long knife.
Police allege the man held the knife over his head and moved it in a stabbing motion towards his partner.
The woman was terrified and feared the man was so angry he would kill her, the court heard.
The man then paced around the house before grabbing the complainant by the shoulders and striking her to the face, causing pain.
She told police the strike was intentional but had "minimal force'.
The child started to cry again, distracting the accused man long enough for his partner to call police.
He fled before they arrived and actively avoid his arrest for more than 24 hours, the court heard.
He was allegedly spotted on a number of occasions in the Warrnambool area but fled on foot.
The man was eventually arrested late on September 15 crossing train tracks near Merrivale.
He was allegedly found in possession of three grams of cannabis.
IN OTHER NEWS
The court heard the man had three pages of criminal history, all of which referred to a single offence of trafficking cannabis.
He was placed on a 12-month community correction order for that offending.
A lawyer for the man told the court he'd spent his first night in custody - an experience she said he found "quite the wake up call".
She said the man was feeling "quite sad" and remorseful about the alleged incident.
The court heard the man was found eligible for the Court Integrated Services Program, which would provide bail support programs including family violence counselling, a reference to Orange Door, and medical treatment to potentially treat a diagnosis of ADHD.
The man was granted bail with strict conditions, including an overnight curfew.
He will appear in court again at a later date.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188.
Brophy Family and Youth Services can be contacted on 1300 BROPHY or 03 5561 8888.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.