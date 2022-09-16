Western District Golf Association women's co-captain Alison Sinclair says the talent in this year's country week side stacks up well and is primed for further success.
The Men's and Women's Victorian Country Week will run from September 26 to September 28 at the Shepparton, Mooroopna and Hill Top golf clubs with some of the region's best talent to take part.
The association announced its women's country week team on Friday, with 12 players to take part in the tournament, as well as four caddies. Only seven players can play on each day.
Western District's women's side will compete in division two and will be hoping to replicate the success of 2019 - the last time country week was held due to COVID-19.
A member of the Warrnambool Golf Club, Sinclair will be looking to bring all of her over 50 years of golfing experience to the table.
"I think it's a wonderful opportunity for the country women to play in this competition at a higher level against other districts," she said. "It's an achievement.
"This is my 28th year I believe in country teams, so I've been going a long time."
Sinclair said the squad had a good mix and was confident it would have success during the tournament.
"I think it's a strong team for sure, you don't know until you go down there and see your opponents," she said.
"But on paper it looks strong."
She added the "love of the game" fuelled her motivation to keep playing.
"The social side, the friendships, the competition to try and improve, it is great," she said.
The experienced campaigner will captain the side with Terang-Warrnambool golfer Marion Venn, who will enter her 16th year playing country week.
"You're playing against the best players from each of the districts so it's great," Venn said.
"You meet and play with some wonderful friends, it's the competition of it that I love."
The men's team will play in the Men's Bowl division.
Women's team: Port Fairy Golf Club: Glenda Clarke, Portland Golf Club: Elle Zeunert, Sandy Stewart, Tania Heaphy, Terang Golf Club: Marion Venn, Cate Glennon; Warrnambool Golf Club: Dionne Goyen, Alison Sinclair, Deb Fitzgibbon, Timboon Golf Club: Donna Weller, Heather Haberfield Hamilton: Sue Walter.
Women's caddies: Timboon Golf Club: Mandy Dalton, Michelle Gristede; Warrnambool Golf Club: Heather Walcott, Ciara Lappin.
Men's team: Camperdown Golf Club: Simon Baker and David Absalom; Heywood Golf Club: Jayden McLeod and Noah McLeod; Port Fairy Golf Club: Matt Cameron; Portland Golf Club: Clinton Foster and Julian Gollasch; Terang Golf Club: George Beasley and Fred Beasley.
